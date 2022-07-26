SVG: 20 Beekeepers introduced to techniques in plant propagation

Approximately twenty (20) local Beekeepers were introduced to techniques in plant propagation in a three-day training workshop from Tuesday, July 19th to Thursday, July 21st, 2022.

The training took place at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station and was facilitated by Agriculture Assistant Mr Sydney Sutherland.

According to Mr Allan Williams, Apiculture Officer, in the Ministry of Agriculture the main objective of the training course dubbed, “Replanting Trees for Beekeeping Development after a volcanic eruption”, was to promote the sustainable development of the Apiculture industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, by the replanting of trees that were lost through deforestation and the volcanic eruptions.

He added that the training was expected to help beekeepers to harness the practical skills required with a view to building the foraging capacity of the local bee population, in the gathering of nectar and the production of honey.

Local Beekeeper, Richie Richards said that the workshop was helpful to all farmers and he expressed his gratitude for the training.

The training was a component of an ongoing project funded by the Australian Aid Program through St. Vincent and the Grenadines Beekeepers Association.