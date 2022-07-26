SVG: 3-month VAT-free electricity bills for most domestic consumers

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said domestic electricity consumers would be given some financial relief over the next three months.

There are just a few consumers who will have to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) on their electricity bills for the months of July, August, and September, according to Gonsalves.

Gonsalves said the cabinet on Friday 22 July decided not to apply VAT to any electricity amount for domestic purposes exceeding 250 kWh (units) per month.

According to Gonsalves, the measure is intended to help some consumers cope with the rising cost of living.