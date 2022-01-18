SVG: 49 families will receive keys to new homes at Lowmans Bay

By the end of January, 49 families will receive their keys to top-quality townhouses overlooking picturesque Lowmans Bay.

These families occupied property that forms part of the footprint of the modern Cargo Port, which will commence construction later this year.

In every single case, the homes constructed by the Government are far superior in quality and size than the ones that have been vacated.

This year, the government will seek to relocate a further 20 families from the environs of the Port construction site and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

These families, who are informally occupying state property, will be accommodated to facilitate demolition and beautification in an area that was once called “Bottom Town,” but will soon be the heart of commercial activity and renewal in Kingstown.

Budget 2022 also pays attention to the infrastructure surrounding housing developments and land distributions previously undertaken by the Government.

This year, the government will spend almost $1 million to improve roads, drains and river defences at the Clare Valley housing development and the recently-distributed plots in the Colonaire, Cumberland, Diamond, Fair Hall, and Noel, subdivisions.