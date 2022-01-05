SVG: 61 Students Awarded National Scholarships

A total of sixty-one (61) scholarships have been awarded to students who excelled at the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degrees Programmes offered at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC). The awards are distributed as follows:
Seven (7) National Scholarships {five (5) year awards}:
|1
|Adiah Summyah Holder
Prime Minister’s Award
|2
|Deckqualanie Shenniqua Maurice Simmons
Sir Frederick Ballantyne Award
|3
|Elrias Jr Keyondre Williams
Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell Award
|4
|Donecia Xonell Charles
Mr. Parnel R. Campbell Award
|5
|Tiyana Linelle Zonique Roberts
Mrs. Pearl Best Award
|6
|Shoné Petra Warrican
Mrs. Isabella Ferdinand-Samuel Award
|7
|Ashantaé Sharonique Shakem Williams
Mr. Leopold Anthony Award
Sixteen (16) National Exhibition Scholarships, each tenable for three (3) years:
|1
|Anwon Dells
|2
|Denai Shimeira Alexander
|3
|Jayden Saveesh Bissessar
|4
|Minchu Nia Maurice Keizer
|5
|N’Yah Ethline Mc Kenzie
|6
|Hosea Dominique Nichols
|7
|Oniefa Tish Nickie
|8
|Zuania Edencia Sabena Baptiste
|9
|Shaunté Patience Martha Da Santos
|10
|Kyle Joshua Kazim John
|11
|Wesley Jeffrey Jean-Louis Ottley
|12
|Damita Felicia Browne
|13
|Jovianne Kabili Edwards
|14
|Lavinia Kay Lavia
|15
|Keon Christopher Richardson
|16
|Rianne Ashanti Shemica Stowe
One (1) scholarship, the Maurice Bishop Special Award, was awarded to Ms. Dessita Lewis, a National of Grenada who met the academic criteria for the award of a Special Scholarship, having completed an Associate Degree Programme at the SVGCC.
Two (2) Special Awards, tenable for three (3) years:
|1
|Fleurisia Wyllie
|2
|Fransisca Alexander-Holder
A total of thirty-five (35) Bursaries were awarded to the following persons, each valued at EC $25,000 per year, with a total value of EC $75,000 and maximum duration of three (3) years
|1
|Gifphon Tesia Tiffani Alexander
|2
|Elleann Kathleen Bailey
|3
|Shaviel Malia John
|4
|Tyrese Jamaine Kyler Tucker
|5
|Nathaniel Jordan Williams
|6
|Anakie Cadougan
|7
|Alisa Best
|8
|Kelian Browne
|9
|Sabrina Brereton
|10
|Rishad Oliver
|11
|Cassanna Laborde
|12
|Whennecia Lockhart
|13
|Devante Roberts
|14
|Randall Roberts
|15
|Kemi-Ann Roberts
|16
|Shanniah Ferguson
|17
|Beyonce Jacobs
|18
|Josiah Samuel
|19
|Xaverna Black
|20
|Jolesia May
|21
|Alison Antoine
|22
|Latisha John
|23
|Nadicia John
|24
|Tony Laidlow-Young
|25
|Shantell Welcome
|26
|Cadeshe Caine
|27
|Subrina Caine
|28
|Rochelle Franklyn
|29
|Avadil Hamilton
|30
|Tamara Cain
|31
|Tiffany Phillips
|32
|Casheria Walker
|33
|Ramon James
|34
|Molecia Isaacs
|35
|Azar Williams
The Hon. Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers commend all awardees and successful candidates, teachers, parents, guardians and other stakeholders for the exceptional performance of students at the 2021 examinations. This was achieved despite the challenges faced over the past two (2) years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruption.