SVG: 61 Students Awarded National Scholarships

A total of sixty-one (61) scholarships have been awarded to students who excelled at the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degrees Programmes offered at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC). The awards are distributed as follows:

 Seven (7) National Scholarships {five (5) year awards}:

1 Adiah Summyah Holder

Prime Minister’s Award

 
2 Deckqualanie Shenniqua Maurice Simmons

Sir Frederick Ballantyne Award

 
3 Elrias Jr Keyondre Williams

Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell Award

 
4 Donecia Xonell Charles

Mr. Parnel R. Campbell Award

 
5 Tiyana Linelle Zonique Roberts

Mrs. Pearl Best Award

 
6 Shoné Petra Warrican

Mrs. Isabella Ferdinand-Samuel Award

 
7 Ashantaé Sharonique Shakem Williams

Mr. Leopold Anthony Award

Sixteen (16) National Exhibition Scholarships, each tenable for three (3) years:

1 Anwon Dells
2 Denai Shimeira Alexander
3 Jayden Saveesh Bissessar
4 Minchu Nia Maurice Keizer
5 N’Yah Ethline Mc Kenzie
6 Hosea Dominique Nichols
7 Oniefa Tish Nickie
8 Zuania Edencia Sabena Baptiste
9 Shaunté Patience Martha Da Santos
10 Kyle Joshua Kazim John
11 Wesley Jeffrey Jean-Louis Ottley
12 Damita Felicia Browne
13 Jovianne Kabili Edwards
14 Lavinia Kay Lavia
15 Keon Christopher Richardson
16 Rianne Ashanti Shemica Stowe

One (1) scholarship, the Maurice Bishop Special Award, was awarded to Ms. Dessita Lewis, a National of Grenada who met the academic criteria for the award of a Special Scholarship, having completed an Associate Degree Programme at the SVGCC.

 Two (2) Special Awards, tenable for three (3) years:

1 Fleurisia Wyllie
2 Fransisca Alexander-Holder

A total of thirty-five (35) Bursaries were awarded to the following persons, each valued at EC $25,000 per year, with a total value of EC $75,000 and maximum duration of three (3) years

1 Gifphon Tesia Tiffani Alexander
2 Elleann Kathleen Bailey
3 Shaviel Malia John
4 Tyrese Jamaine Kyler Tucker
5 Nathaniel Jordan Williams
6 Anakie Cadougan
7 Alisa Best
8 Kelian Browne
9 Sabrina Brereton
10 Rishad Oliver
11 Cassanna Laborde
12 Whennecia Lockhart
13 Devante Roberts
14 Randall Roberts
15 Kemi-Ann Roberts
16 Shanniah Ferguson
17 Beyonce Jacobs
18 Josiah Samuel
19 Xaverna Black
20 Jolesia May
21 Alison Antoine
22 Latisha John
23 Nadicia John
24 Tony Laidlow-Young
25 Shantell Welcome
26 Cadeshe Caine
27 Subrina Caine
28 Rochelle Franklyn
29 Avadil Hamilton
30 Tamara Cain
31 Tiffany Phillips
32 Casheria Walker
33 Ramon James
34 Molecia Isaacs
35 Azar Williams

The Hon. Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers commend all awardees and successful candidates, teachers, parents, guardians and other stakeholders for the exceptional performance of students at the 2021 examinations. This was achieved despite the challenges faced over the past two (2) years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruption.

