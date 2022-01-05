SVG: 61 Students Awarded National Scholarships

A total of sixty-one (61) scholarships have been awarded to students who excelled at the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degrees Programmes offered at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC). The awards are distributed as follows:

Seven (7) National Scholarships {five (5) year awards}:

1 Adiah Summyah Holder Prime Minister’s Award 2 Deckqualanie Shenniqua Maurice Simmons Sir Frederick Ballantyne Award 3 Elrias Jr Keyondre Williams Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell Award 4 Donecia Xonell Charles Mr. Parnel R. Campbell Award 5 Tiyana Linelle Zonique Roberts Mrs. Pearl Best Award 6 Shoné Petra Warrican Mrs. Isabella Ferdinand-Samuel Award 7 Ashantaé Sharonique Shakem Williams Mr. Leopold Anthony Award

Sixteen (16) National Exhibition Scholarships, each tenable for three (3) years:

1 Anwon Dells 2 Denai Shimeira Alexander 3 Jayden Saveesh Bissessar 4 Minchu Nia Maurice Keizer 5 N’Yah Ethline Mc Kenzie 6 Hosea Dominique Nichols 7 Oniefa Tish Nickie 8 Zuania Edencia Sabena Baptiste 9 Shaunté Patience Martha Da Santos 10 Kyle Joshua Kazim John 11 Wesley Jeffrey Jean-Louis Ottley 12 Damita Felicia Browne 13 Jovianne Kabili Edwards 14 Lavinia Kay Lavia 15 Keon Christopher Richardson 16 Rianne Ashanti Shemica Stowe

One (1) scholarship, the Maurice Bishop Special Award, was awarded to Ms. Dessita Lewis, a National of Grenada who met the academic criteria for the award of a Special Scholarship, having completed an Associate Degree Programme at the SVGCC.

Two (2) Special Awards, tenable for three (3) years:

1 Fleurisia Wyllie 2 Fransisca Alexander-Holder

A total of thirty-five (35) Bursaries were awarded to the following persons, each valued at EC $25,000 per year, with a total value of EC $75,000 and maximum duration of three (3) years

1 Gifphon Tesia Tiffani Alexander 2 Elleann Kathleen Bailey 3 Shaviel Malia John 4 Tyrese Jamaine Kyler Tucker 5 Nathaniel Jordan Williams 6 Anakie Cadougan 7 Alisa Best 8 Kelian Browne 9 Sabrina Brereton 10 Rishad Oliver 11 Cassanna Laborde 12 Whennecia Lockhart 13 Devante Roberts 14 Randall Roberts 15 Kemi-Ann Roberts 16 Shanniah Ferguson 17 Beyonce Jacobs 18 Josiah Samuel 19 Xaverna Black 20 Jolesia May 21 Alison Antoine 22 Latisha John 23 Nadicia John 24 Tony Laidlow-Young 25 Shantell Welcome 26 Cadeshe Caine 27 Subrina Caine 28 Rochelle Franklyn 29 Avadil Hamilton 30 Tamara Cain 31 Tiffany Phillips 32 Casheria Walker 33 Ramon James 34 Molecia Isaacs 35 Azar Williams

The Hon. Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers commend all awardees and successful candidates, teachers, parents, guardians and other stakeholders for the exceptional performance of students at the 2021 examinations. This was achieved despite the challenges faced over the past two (2) years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruption.