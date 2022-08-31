The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd on Friday, August 19th awarded 8 Penny Savers who passed the 2022 CPEA examination.

The awardees are; Anika Lowmans, Danica Ballantyne, Ahbiah Bynoe, Bethany Young, Abigail Williams, Ethan Joslyn-White, Levi Burnett and Chad Williams.

“With the Scholarship, we are able to develop the next generation of leaders in the country and we are pleased to have selected candidates who have shown academic excellence and leadership promise”, the bank stated in a release.

Supporting the academic growth of young adults is a great way for the Bank to give back and contribute to the future of the country,” said Albert Porter, Executive Director at The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd.

The awardees’ parents and guardians expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance