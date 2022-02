St Vincent and the Grenadines COVID -19 cases plunged to 260 in the latest report by the islands Ministry of Health.

The report issued on 6 February states that 80 persons have recovered, with 0 deaths were recorded.

There are currently 12 unvaccinated persons hospitalised in the COVID ward of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The island has recorded 95 deaths since the pandemic in 2020.

Some 64,991 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.