PRESS RELEASE – An 87-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on February 16th, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

He died on the 20th of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to one hundred and five (105).