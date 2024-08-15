Adult Education Courses in Southern Grenadines to Proceed

ADULT AND CONTINUING EDUCATION PROGRAMS SEPTEMBER 2024

Senior Education Officer in the Department of Adult and Continuing Education Desirie K. Richards said the unit remains committed to providing Vincentians with adequate training and skills for the workforce.

In an interview with the API, Richards noted that among the programmes for September are “Foundations of English and Mathematics”, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) courses and the Skills Training Component. CSEC registration is now open for persons to apply.

Richards added that despite the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the CSEC programs in the Southern Grenadines will continue as planned and in all zones.

However, she said that there certain programs which will have to be rescheduled including Cake Baking and Decorating, Housekeeping and Tiling. There will be continuing training in Hospitality and Etiquette in Georgetown, while at the Glen Learning Resource Centre, they will still offer training in areas of Make-up artistry, Carpentry and Tie-dyeing.

Richards encouraged the public to visit the department’s Facebook page for more information.

The Department of Adult and Continuing Education was established in 2005.