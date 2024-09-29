St. Vincent and the Grenadines moved one step closer to regaining he ECCB International Netball title with a 56 – 41 victory over the Cayman Islands, the Vincentians sixth consecutive victory in this year’s tournament being played in Saint Lucia.

It was a tough first two quarters with Cayman Islands winning the first 15 – 12, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines grind their way to end the second quarter 23 – all, and secured a three-goal third quarter score at 38 – 35, and winning the fourth and final quarter and the match at 56 – 41.

Kay Copeland kept the pressure on the Vincentians in the shooting circle, scoring 34 out of 44 attempts, with Rose Wilson scoring 6 out of 10, and Meleshia Josephs 1 from 3.

Leading the victory charge for the Vincy Jewels was Maryann Frederick who netted 40 from 44 attempts, and Kristiana Christopher 16 from 18 attempts.

According to goal-keep Kaywanna Charles speaking on the upcoming clash with Grenada, said “we are taking one team at a time … it’s one apple at a time on the tree.”

She is fully cognizant of the expectations of the Vincentian public and that it was Grenada who defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 34 – 33 to take the 2023 ECCB International Netball title at the YMCA Facility in Antigua, and so the Vincy Jewels cannot allow history to repeat itself. “We are well prepared … we have been training very hard” and following Saturday’s defeat of the Cayman Islands, Charles pointed out “it is now time to see what Grenada apple would be like.”

Following the playing of the penultimate round of matches on Saturday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained unbeaten having played six matches and occupied the top of the table with 12 points, scored a total of 439 goals with 179 goals scored by the opposing teams, and enjoyed a goal difference of 260.

Grenada is in second spot on ten points, having one loss from the six matches played, scoring 372 goals with 170 goals scored against them, with a goal difference of 202.

Third is hosts Saint Lucia suffering two losses from the six games played, scoring 363 goals, had 2-8 goals scored against them and a goal difference of 155.

The 2024 ECCB International Netball Series comes to a close this Sunday evening September 29, 2024 at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, with defending champions Grenada clashing with St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 6:30 p.m. in the championship’s final match before the closing ceremony is held.