SVG Agricultural Sector Gears Up for Recovery with Direct Production

The National Recovery Campaign Project, initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, recently held an update session at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown. The session focused on the assessment of the Hurricane Beryl Damage Income Claim Form and designated zones where farmers could register their information.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, delivered an address outlining the upcoming plans and phases for Direct Production Support and Income Support for farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs also addressed the session, encouraging the staff to work effectively to support a successful recovery. The session was led by Senior Agricultural Officers Marcus Richards, Head of the Extension and Advisory Services, and Karomo Browne, who detailed the plans going forward.

The Project was launched in response to the impact of Hurricane Beryl on June 1, 2024, with the aim of facilitating recovery in the agricultural sector and providing employment opportunities for individuals with qualifications ranging from CSEC passes in Agriculture and Biology to advanced degrees such as Diplomas, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhDs in Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry.

The farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were significantly affected by the hurricane, prompting the Ministry of Agriculture to implement essential recovery measures.