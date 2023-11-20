Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, Advocates for Glyphosate Ban in Caricom’s Food System: Safeguarding Health and Agriculture”

St Vincent’s Minister Saboto Caesar is urging all Ministers of Agriculture and Health within CARICOM to treat this issue with utmost seriousness and implement an immediate ban on the use of glyphosate.

In 2018, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) took a bold step by prohibiting the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, a weed killer manufactured by Monsanto. This decision was prompted by the landmark case of Dewayne Johnson, a former school groundskeeper in the USA, who claimed that Roundup, linked to his terminal cancer, resulted in a substantial jury award of US$289 million. Johnson, aged 46, contended that prolonged exposure to the herbicide led to his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A state Superior Court jury supported this claim, asserting that Roundup played a role in Johnson’s cancer, and held Monsanto responsible for not providing a label warning of the potential health hazard. Source: Jamaica Gleaner

The decision by SVG reflects a growing awareness of the potential health risks and cancer related illnesses associated with the use of glyphosate, emphasizing the need for stringent measures and considerations for public safety.

As of May 2023, around 42 countries have either imposed outright bans on glyphosate, implemented restrictions, or declared their intention to ban or restrict glyphosate-based herbicides, including Roundup. This collective action stems from growing health concerns and the compelling evidence revealed during Roundup cancer litigation, establishing a link between the weed killer and cancer. Source: Wisner Berman – Glyphosate Bans

Minister Saboto Caesar is appealing for a ban on glyphosate throughout CARICOM Member States which coincides with the European Union’s (EU’s) decision to extend the use of glyphosate for another decade. The EU faced challenges reaching a consensus on the ban of the chemical, leading to the continuation of its usage. Minister Caesar highlighted an internal contradiction within the EU, pointing out that France is currently providing compensation to farmers afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease, a condition potentially linked to glyphosate exposure. This underscores the complex and ongoing debates surrounding the use of glyphosate and the need for comprehensive and uniform regulatory measures.

Minister Caesar emphasized that addressing this issue requires the Ministers of Agriculture and Health in all CARICOM Member States to adopt a bold and decisive stance rather than approaching it timidly. He drew a parallel between Food Security and Food Safety, highlighting their inseparable connection and likening it to two peas in a pod. Encouraging citizens to increase vegetable consumption becomes incongruent when those vegetables are laced with harmful pesticides. The message is clear: proactive and resolute measures are essential to ensure both an ample food supply and its safety for the well-being of the citizens.

The Minister highlighted plans for the year 2024, which involve engaging the services of Gold Standards Lab Inc. for routine testing of imported fruits and vegetables to monitor pesticide residue levels. Additionally, there will be an evaluation of exported products to ensure compliance with established standards.

Vincentian farmers face an unjust situation, grappling with elevated production costs to maintain a non-glyphosate food production platform. Meanwhile, others show little regard for these efforts and sell their produce at prices equivalent to those of Vincentian farmers. In response to this disparity, the Minister has indicated that the Bureau of Standards in SVG will soon introduce glyphosate-free certifications for all locally produced and consumed foods, whether for domestic use or export. This step aims to acknowledge and support the endeavours of local farmers committed to glyphosate-free practices.

In the near future, it is anticipated that discussions will transpire at both the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caricom levels to determine the permissibility of food produced in a glyphosate environment entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Across the region, the medical community has drawn attention to the concerning surge in illnesses related to cancer among the population. This impending dialogue underscores the growing awareness and significance of considering the health implications associated with glyphosate use in food production practices.

Minister Saboto Caesar’s decision further exemplifies his dedication to farmers and farm workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ensuring that they operate within secure and safe environments.