BREAKING: SVG Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar Tests Positive For COVID-19

This island’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister was in the process of conducting a mandatory test for the attendance of Parliament later this week, when he received the information that he was COVID-19 positive.

The Minister has been ordered to isolate for seven (7) days, after which he will be due for a second PCR COVID-19 test. He will then await further advice from doctors.

Minister Caesar has been very vocal in his pro-vaccination stance since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. He has called on all food producers in the Caribbean to be vaccinated to protect their lives, and to ensure that issues of food security are addressed, as global food supply chains are disrupted.

In an interview earlier today, the Hon. Minister noted that he will be away from public contact for the period mandated, but will conduct meetings virtually (online and via telephone) once the circumstances permit.

The Minister stated,

“I want everyone to know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I followed the protocols, but, Omicron is extremely contagious. I am fully vaccinated and I am confident that it will keep me out of the hospital. I humbly ask for your prayers during this time. I will keep you posted on my progress. In the meantime, if you have not already, I do urge you to get vaccinated because for this Omicron, it seems that while the vaccine does not prevent you from catching it, it prevents you from getting seriously ill.”

The Minister was scheduled to travel to Costa Rica later this month for a hemispheric meeting of Agriculture Ministers. He was uncertain as to whether this would still be possible.

The Minister is 41 years old with no known underlying medical issues. He thanked the people of South Central Windward for the love and support they continue to show and assured that, “this too shall be behind me, for I continue to find comfort in Nehemiah 8:10 – the joy of the Lord is my strength”.