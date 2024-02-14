SVG: AIA Celebrates 7th Anniversary

St. Vincent’s Argyle International Airport Inc. (AIA) celebrates its seventh anniversary today, February 14, 2024.

The state’s main airport, located about 5.17 miles from Kingstown, has a 9000-foot runway and a huge apron space that can accommodate aircraft ranging from twin otters to large commercial jets like the Boeing 747.

International carriers currently service Argyle Airport (AIA), including Caribbean Airlines, which has a direct connection from New York, Air Canada from Toronto, American Airlines from Miami, Virgin Atlantic from London, and Conviasa from Venezuela.

Regional and domestic carriers that serve the airport include SVG Air, Adelphi Air, and InterCaribbean.

Amerijet International started operating its 767 aircraft through AIA in May 2017.

The AIA was designed to accommodate 1.2 million passengers each year and includes a freight terminal for imports and exports.

Two (2) terminal buildings (international and domestic) were constructed to accommodate 1000 passengers per hour upon arrival or departure.

The Argyle Airport was established by a coalition of the willing, which included Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, and Taiwan.