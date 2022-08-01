SVG Air apologizes for delay in service to Carriacou, Pettie Martinique

SVG AIR in a Facebook posting has issued an apology for the delayed air services between Carriacou and Pettie Martinique citing supply chain disruptions for parts needed in the maintenance of their aircraft.

SVG Air in June signed a contract with mainland Grenada to provide air services between Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

“We apologise to the Government of Grenada, travelling public and residents of Carriacou that the joint venture between Grenadine Airways (SVG Air) and the Government of Grenada to provide air service to Carriacou has been delayed”.

“We have been impacted by supply chain disruptions that have made it very difficult to source the parts needed to maintain our aircraft. The maintenance has now been completed and the aircraft will be returned to service on August 3rd”.

We will work with the Grenada Government to determine the start of the air service.