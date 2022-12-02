SVG Air Carriacou service disrupted due to significant engine damage

SVG AIR Carriacou service using the twin Otter aircraft J8-CRU has been disrupted, the company stated on Friday, December 2.

In a release posted on their Facebook page, the SVG AIR stated that on October 29th, the pilots reported an issue with the engines on the last flight from Carriacou to St. Vincent, and after inspection, it was identified that the engines had sustained significant damage due to gravel and grit ingested by the engines.

The airline said, as a result, the aircraft is grounded and the engines both have to be sent for major repairs.

“Since the end of October, we have been sub-chartering aircraft to maintain the Carriacou service, but unfortunately, it is now getting busy and aircraft are no longer reliably available to charter. This will cause an interruption to the service for several weeks at a minimum until we can obtain two new engines to put on the aircraft.

“We are working closely with the Grenada government to source an additional aircraft that will be based in Grenada for 2023.”

SVG AIR said they will keep both the government of Grenada and the traveling public informed via email, social media, and our website.