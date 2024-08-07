SVG Air Grenada Announces Flight Schedule Resumption for Carriacou

SVG Air Grenada is excited to announce that the Grenada Airports Authority have officially confirmed that commercial flights can be resumed at Lauriston Airport.

Mr. Dexter Lendore, Station Manager of SVG Air Grenada stated that flights into Carriacou will resume immediately – “Although all systems are not fully operational, manual operations will be in place until further notice. Currently, fixed lines are unavailable in Carriacou, so the office can only be reached via mobile at 1 473 456 8519 or by email at [email protected]. Efforts are underway to install Starlink, which will provide Wi-Fi capabilities soon.”

The Twin Otter aircraft which has 19 seats, will departure on Monday’s, Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

The Schedule –

TIME ROUTE 8:00 St. Vincent to Carriacou 8:40 Carriacou to Grenada 9:20 Grenada to Carriacou 16:00 Carriacou to Grenada 16:30 Grenada to Carriacou 17:00 Carriacou to St. Vincent

Due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl throughout the Grenadines the schedule might change as the status at the various airports in the Grenadines continue to be adjusted repeatedly and unexpectedly and changes to the schedule might have to be made that are beyond the control of SVG Air Grenada. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work diligently to restore our full operation at Lauriston Airport along side the Grenada Airports Authority.

The Grenada Airports Authority has expressed that they remain committed to ensuring the readiness of all critical personnel, facilities, and services for safe, secure, and efficient operations and that restoration and upgrading works will continue until all services are effectively restored.

Airport Operations:

Ground Handling Services: Provided by SVG Air Grenada

Security:

Security personnel and systems are in place for access control and passenger/baggage screening services.

Terminal Building:

The roof restoration work continues on the terminal building; however, passenger processing services are already in place.

Power is currently provided by a generator. The local service provider will be connecting direct power by Thursday, August 8th, 2024.

Border Protection Agencies:

Immigration services have been notified and are prepared to provide services.

Customs services have been notified and are ready to provide services.

For further information, please contact:

SVG Grenada Air

Carriacou Office – Phone: 1 473 456 8519 Email: [email protected]

Grenada Office – Phone: 1 473 444 3549 Email: [email protected]

Passengers can book their tickets on https://www.grenadine-air.com website or contact our reservation center at [email protected] , or WhatsApp +1 (784) 532-9179.

SVG Grenada Air look forward to welcoming you onboard our flights between Grenada, Carriacou and St. Vincent.