SVG Air Launches New Routes to St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua

SVG AIR LAUNCHES NEW INTER-ISLAND ROUTES

SVG Air is thrilled to announce the launch of its new inter-island flight routes, starting from 21st November 2024. The new service will connect four key Caribbean destinations: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Castries St. Lucia, Canefield Dominica, and Antigua.

This exciting new route offers a convenient and efficient travel solution for both business and leisure travelers, linking these islands seamlessly. With the addition of these destinations to our schedule, SVG Air continues its commitment to providing vital airlift services and enhancing regional connectivity.

“We are delighted to expand our services with this new route, which will make travel between these beautiful islands more accessible and enjoyable.

This is a step towards strengthening the ties among our neighbouring Caribbean islands, and we are confident this new service will enhance travel experiences for our passengers,” said Mr. Mark Bayne, Director SVG Air.