SVG Air Introduces New Flight Service Between Grenada & Carriacou

Grenada Tourism Authority Announces New Wednesday Flight to Carriacou with SVG Air

The Grenada Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the addition of a new Wednesday flight service between Grenada and Carriacou, operated by SVG Air. Commencing July 3 2024 this new mid-week service, using a twin otter, 19-seater aircraft, will further enhance connectivity between the islands, making it more convenient for travelers to explore the beauty and culture of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The new flight will operate weekly, providing an additional travel option alongside the existing Monday, Tuesday and Friday to Sunday service. This increased frequency is particularly timely as the vibrant summer months are approaching with the much-anticipated Spicemas festival in August and the newly launched Carriacou Carnival Cooldown scheduled for the weekend following Spicemas.

“With the introduction of this additional flight, we are enhancing the travel experience for both locals and visitors. It allows greater flexibility and ease of travel between our beautiful islands,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “This service will play a pivotal role in boosting our tourism sector, especially during the festive season.”

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs stated, “The new Wednesday flight between Grenada and Carriacou by SVG Air is a significant boost for our sister isles. It enhances accessibility, supports local businesses and attracts more tourists, particularly during the festive seasons like Spicemas. This will also undoubtedly give greater flexibility during the newly launched Carriacou Carnival Cooldown. This is a crucial step in promoting the unique charm and cultural richness of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Travelers can look forward to a seamless journey, enjoying the scenic 20-minute flight aboard SVG Air’s reliable aircraft with a schedule designed to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travelers.

TIME: ROUTE:

8:00 St Vincent to Carriacou

8:40 Carriacou to Grenada

9:20 Grenada to Carriacou

16:00 Carriacou to Grenada

16:30 Grenada to Carriacou

For more information on flight schedules and bookings, please visit the SVG Air website.