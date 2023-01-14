SVG Air restarts Carriacou service on January 16th

SVG Air Resumes Carriacou Service

From January 16th, Grenadine Airways/SVG Air will resume its five-day-per-week service from St. Vincent to Grenada via Carriacou.

On Saturday, the airline management told the St. Vincent Times they have been working closely with the Grenada government to get the aircraft back in the air with two replacement engines.

“In addition, we are working with the Grenada government to get an additional Twin Otter for the route and plan to go to daily services later in the year as the traffic builds.”

SVG AIR management stated that when the lights at the Carriacou airport are certified by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, the airline will be able to add additional services.

“We are looking to include Carriacou on our Barbados-Grenadines run, giving passengers the ability to come from other points in Europe, the UK, and North America.”

“Having lights allows us to get passengers in when their carriers arrive late on the islands.””Having an airport certified for night landings will increase traffic to Carriacou.”

“We apologise to the travelling public and the people of Carriacou for being off the route for 2 1/2 months; this was due to some unforeseen damage to our engines.”

SVG AIR is an airline company located at the Argyle International Airport, Argyle, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that operates both scheduled and charter flight services within the Eastern Caribbean islands as far north as Jamaica and as far south as Guyana.