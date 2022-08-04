SVG Air resumes its regular twin-otter service to Carriacou

SVG Air Restarts Regular Carriacou Flights

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the resumption of a twin otter service on the Carriacou Grenada route from August 03, 2022. Visitors and locals alike will now be able to travel more comfortably between the sister isles on a de Havilland 18-seater Twin Otter aircraft, perfect for short runways like Carriacou

Flights are available weekly from Friday through Tuesday and allow for seamless same-day connectivity with Virgin Atlantic passengers from the UK as well as other carriers from Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The service originates in St. Vincent, with two flights operating between Carriacou and Grenada on the days of service.

“Carriacou has been lauded as the ‘Cradle of Culture’ where visitors are able to experience a variety of deep-rooted traditional festivals and activities including the Maroon and Stringband Music Festival, the Carriacou Regatta and the highly anticipated Parang competitions held in the last quarter of the year” stated CEO Petra Roach. “We are so proud of this and all the other attributes that Carriacou and Petite Martinique bring to the table. Connectivity is critical to ensuring a healthy performing economy, as it enables businesses to connect to different opportunities and facilitates incoming visitors from across the globe. In a short 25 minutes, you can leave Maurice Bishop International and land at Lauriston Airport and vice versa. This leads to an opportunity for further growth of the day trippers market to Carriacou.”

Hon Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government during his address stated, “I recall the first day on the job, this is one of the first things that we outlined needed to get done. We are not going to stop here, we will continue pushing forward and delivering so that we have night landing capabilities at Lauriston Airport. It’s about taking the sector forward and improving the tourism sector so the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique can benefit from it. I’m excited about the possibilities that exist and this is just the beginning of many more progress-pushing endeavours to come.”