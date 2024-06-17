SVG Air Offers Special Fares for Spice Mas & Crop Over Festivals

Whether Spice Mas in Grenada or Barbados Crop Over is your rhythm, SVG Air got you covered with special fares for both.

Return trip to St. Vincent from Grenada: EC $720.20; and Crop Over, St. Vincent to Barbados: EC $1137.24. Special fares are available from June 1st to August 31st, 2024.

The airline stated in a Facebook posting, “Spice up your summer with a trip to Grenada for Spice Mas—the ultimate carnival experience.”

“Get ready for the ultimate crop-over experience in Barbados! Join the celebration of music, dance, and culture. Don’t miss out on this iconic festival.”

Spice Mas runs from August 1–13, while Crop Over runs from July 31st to August 6th.

Book flights at svgair.com.