SVG ambassador Andrea Bowman lauds “real friendship” with Taiwan

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman pledged on Wednesday (September 7) to support Taiwan.

Bowman told Taiwan News that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan have a “real friendship” based on people-to-people exchanges. She noted that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves’ visit last month demonstrates this.

She said she has visited schools across Taiwan to educate students about the Caribbean nation since Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy opened in Taipei in 2019 in order to let Taiwan “see, hear, and understand” the Caribbean nation’s friendship and solidarity.

Education is the primary area of cooperation, according to the ambassador. About 100 Vincentians are currently studying in Taiwan in fields such as engineering, agriculture, information technology, accounting, international relations, and medicine.

When asked about future cooperation, Minister Counselor Elroy Wilson said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would like to work with Taiwan to improve food security, agricultural self-sufficiency, and infrastructure. With Taiwan’s help, the nation cultivates taro, dasheen, wax apples, watermelon, dragon fruit, and other crops.

Wilson expressed hope for a bilateral trade agreement that would allow the Caribbean country to expand its seafood exports to Taiwan. He said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines want to develop its blue economy. Also, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would like to export rum, chocolate, and seasoning products.

According to the minister counsellor, his country is looking for bigger and more advanced boats to boost its fishing industry. Taiwan could help.

Regarding healthcare, he said Taiwan could assist Vincentians with diabetes treatment.

According to Wilson, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Haiti will hold a Caribbean Carnival in collaboration with the AVB Caribbean restaurant on October 1. A cultural performance from each of the three countries will be included in the event, which will feature local cuisine.

Bowman said bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and its allies will gradually increase now that Taiwan has resumed visa-free travel for diplomatic allies.