SVG among 10 Caribbean nations represented at European Film Market

Hairouna Film Festival has been selected by UNESCO to represent and showcase filmmakers from St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Berlin International Film Festival (hereafter referred to as the “Berlinale”).

UNESCO, as part of the implementation of the European Union funded Programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, has joined hands with the Berlin International Film Festival to enhance the Caribbean film industry representation and access to European Film Market (EFM) opportunities.

The event is intended to enhance the representation of the Caribbean film industry, to create access to the European Film Market, provide highly specialised marketing tools for Caribbean filmmakers and producers and facilitate entrepreneurial networking between both Caribbean film industry talents and European Film Market stakeholders.

Short films and videos from the filmmakers and still images of the film industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be displayed in a booth from February lfith to the 23rd at the Marriott Hotel in Berlin.