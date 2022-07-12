SVG among 19 nations that are part of Caribbean Safe School Initiative

St Vincent & the Grenadines are among 19 countries participating in the Caribbean Safe School Initiative.

The CSSI is the suggested framework to advance school safety in the Caribbean. The initiative is the Caribbean contribution to the ‘Worldwide Initiative on Safe Schools (WISS)’ and is a partnership for advancing safe school implementation at the national level among Caribbean countries.

The Caribbean Safe School Initiative Ministerial Forum was held from June 28 to June 30 in Sint Maarten.

It was organised by the St Maarten Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS ) in close collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Latin America & Caribbean, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The supporting agencies and partners who signed the declaration are Tania Merien on behalf of the CSSI Youth Forum delegates, UNESCO, UNICEF Latin America & Caribbean Regional Office & Regional Education Working Group of the Latin America & Caribbean region, UNDRR, CDEMA, GADDRESS and CAF Development Bank of Latin America.

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and OECS are also expected to sign once formal approval is received.

The next CSSI Ministerial Forum will take place in Saint Lucia in 2025.