SVG among 6 Caribbean islands offering a slice of postcard-perfect paradise

People throw the term paradise around a lot, but when it comes to St. Vincent and the Grenadines — a Caribbean nation made up of many tiny islands, luxury private isles, white sand beaches and sleek white yachts — we think we might have found a worthy heir to the throne.

When you get to St Vincent you can board a small plane and enjoy one of the most picturesque journeys (and stunning landings) into Canouan, the gateway to the network of breathtaking islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Unlike so many other destinations in this part of the world, St. Vincent and the Grenadines allow you to truly disconnect. With 32 remote islands and cays to choose from, you might genuinely have the beach to yourself for days at a time. St. Vincent island and Bequia (pronounced ‘beck-way’) offer more infrastructure for travellers looking for modern conveniences — but you didn’t come here for the free WiFi, right?

The Tobago Cays — an other-worldly collection of islands surrounded by coral reefs, which offer some of the best diving and snorkelling in the Caribbean — is the jewel in the archipelago’s crown.

Petit Tabac is a remote island that’s often used as a film location (Pirates of the Caribbean was shot around here); Petit St. Vincent, an unencumbered 47-hectare slice of heaven, operates as an eco-friendly boutique resort that raises a flag up a flagpole to summon staff; and Petite Martinique is another unspoilt island with stunning views from the top of the Piton (its highest peak).

More energetic options may exist out here, but this is a vacation that demands you to let go, where even a Kindle feels too futuristic, somehow. Bring along a dog-eared paperback, then ignore it completely as you find yourself gazing at turquoise waters for hours on end.