SVG among CARICOM states calling for humanitarian truce in Gaza

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among the CARICOM countries who voted for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza on Friday.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution asking for a “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Gaza-based Hamas fighters.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were among the 120 members who voted in favor of the motion.

Haiti was one of 45 members that did not vote on the motion; 14 voted against it, and Jamaica did not vote.

The United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution on the “protection of civilians and the upholding of legal and humanitarian obligations” in the continuing Gaza conflict.

Jamaica’s absence has been widely criticized online.

The Jordanian resolution, which was accepted by the General Assembly, is the UN’s first formal response to the hostilities since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, after the Security Council failed to reach consensus on taking action on four times.

The resolution makes no specific mention of Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, which was one of the primary problems that prompted a Canadian amendment to be submitted.