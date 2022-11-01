SVG among nations participating in the Global Health Forum in Taiwan

Minister Prince attends GLOBAL HEALTH FORUM in Taiwan

Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince joined other health officials from around the world including Public Health Experts from Universities and other International Organisations for a Global Health and Welfare Forum currently taking place in Taiwan.

The forum will look at lessons learnt with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic; how countries can respond to other health challenges, including those related to climate change, natural disasters as well as new and re-emerging diseases.

The four-day conference will also discuss the threat of Chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and how health systems can respond.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines have increased their vigilance in the fight against NCDs.

Source : API