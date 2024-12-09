SVG Approves Town & Country Law Revisions

Parliament has adopted Town and County Law revisions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) that address climate change and resilience and give the Physical Planning Department more enforcement powers.

Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Transport, Works, Land and Surveys, and Physical Planning, introduced the Town and Country Amendment Bill, which the House of Assembly passed on November 28, 2024.

The revisions add NEMO and NPA directors to the Physical Planning Board.

In introducing the measure, Minister Daniel noted that the 1976 statute had been amended multiple times. This current amendment aims to keep physical planning authorities informed of national development events.

It addresses climate change adaptation and mitigation. This modification allows natural catastrophe victims to rebuild before seeking authorisation from authorities, the minister said. However, emergency reconstruction must match pre-disaster conditions.

Daniel said the Town and Country Amendment Bill will help the Physical Planning Department comply with regulations by expanding its authority.