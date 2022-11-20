A relocation allowance would be paid to approximately 400 vendors moving to the new uptown or downtown market in St Vincent. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday’s Issue at Hand Programme.

“We will provide them with a $200 relocation allowance because they’ll have to pay for a cartman or vehicle to transport their belongings. “We wish to assist them in every way, to respect them, and to ensure they have a good living, but we must do so in a manner that is orderly and consistent with public health.”

Gonsalves stated that those seeking political gain and petty politics Nothing about this affects him.

“Gonsalves stated, “We must do what we believe is right for the country as a whole, including the vendors, and for the way our economy and society are evolving.”

On Thursday the government said that it intends to move some 800 vendors from the streets of the capital city Kingstown.

The Kingstown Town Board is making arrangements to facilitate a flea market in an organized manner. The structured form of vending being introduced is part of the Government’s plan to upgrade the capital city and includes the rehabilitation of Little Tokyo and the second largest capital project, the Port Modernisation Project.