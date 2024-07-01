SVG Association of Toronto Hosts Independence Anniversary Activities

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto will hold a series of activities to celebrate the 45 Anniversary of Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sunday, October 20 – Thanksgiving Church Service at Rosewood Church of the Nazarene, 657 Milner Avenue (Morningside & Milner) Scarborough, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Refreshments served following the service.

Friday, October 25 – Flag Raising Ceremony at Toronto City Hall @ 12:00 noon

Saturday, October 26 – Flag Raising Ceremony at Brampton City Centre, Brampton @ 12:00 noon

Saturday, October 26 – Lighting of the Brampton Clock Tower

Saturday, October 26 – Anniversary Gala at Parkview Manor (new location), 55 Barber Greene Road (Don Mills & Eglinton), Toronto from 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $120.00 if purchased by October 5 or $130.00 thereafter. Only a few days left for the early bird special.

Sunday, October 27 – Lighting of Niagara Falls in SVG National Colours at Niagara Falls @ 10:00 p.m. Coach ride being organized, leaving Toronto at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $30.00. Contact June at 647-867-7930.