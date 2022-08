On 3.08.22 police arrested and charged Jelani Chance, 20-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Rillan Hill with the offence of Taking of Conveyance.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly used motor vehicle G-846 without the consent of the owner or any lawful authority, at Kingstown at about 3:25 pm on 30.07.22.

Chance is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.