SVG: Baby Admitted To COVID-19 Ward

This afternoon, Thursday 6 January, a baby was admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

Sources told St Vincent Times that the 7-month-old baby girl tested positive for COVID-19.

A 32yr old woman who is fully vaccinated was also admitted to the COVID-19 ward this afternoon.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health says SVG recorded its first fully vaccinated death on 6 January in that of a 67-year-old woman.

The island also recorded 208 new COVID cases on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4.

On Wednesday, 5 January, Chief Medical Officer Dr Simone Keizer-Beache says health officials have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since 28 December 2021 and suspect that the Omicron variant of the virus might be circulating in the country.

“We have noticed a steady increase in the number of persons presenting for care, in terms of testing with symptoms and signs of COVID and also with their contacts being positive. We are also seeing persons who are fully vaccinated testing positive.”

Health officials on 27 December 2021 said that the Omnicron variant had been detected in a fully-vaccinated traveller from the United States.

In SVG, seven hundred and forty-three cases are currently active, and eighty-three (83) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Six thousand two hundred and forty-seven (6247) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and four hundred and twenty-one (5421) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.