Police are investigating four (4) homicides that occurred over the weekend. Among the deceased are Vandyke Mayers, 42 years old, a labourer from Choppins, Kishroy Duke, 22 years old, Lou-Ann Roberts, 41 years old, a counsellor from Harmony Hall, and Keyon Phillips, 35 years old, a labourer from Kingstown Park/Greggs.

According to preliminary investigations, on Friday, April 29, 2022, several members of the “Choppins United” Football Team were walking along the Golden Vale Public Road after the completion of a football game between the “1989 Hill Side Ballers” Football Team. The game was played at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

Reports indicate that at about 9:30 P.M., sounds of gunshots emanated from within the vicinity where members of the Choppins Football Team were walking. As a result, some persons advanced in the direction of the gunshots and discovered Mayers and Duke with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about their bodies.

The police were informed and promptly arrived on the scene of the incident. Mayers was later pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Duke died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

Investigations revealed that during the football match, an argument broke out between some members of both teams and threats were uttered. One male suspect was in police custody assisting with the investigations but was subsequently released pending further investigations.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at about 9:15 am the body of Lou-Ann Roberts of Harmony Hall, a former Counsellor at the Family Court was discovered in the rear seat of a motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

Roberts’ body bore several injuries to the head. Mr Reynold Roberts, a 40-year-old unemployed of Harmony Hall is in police custody assisting with this investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 5:45 a.m., the police received information that the slumped body of a male was seen on a speaker box in Kingstown Park with what appeared to be blood running from his head. Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the report and discovered the motionless body of Keyon Phillips, a 35-year old labour of Kingstown Park/Greggs seated on a speaker box.

On examination of the victim’s body, the police discovered a wound to the left side of his head and blood oozing from it.

The total number of homicides for 2022 now stands at fourteen (14).

The Police are asking persons with information that could assist with these investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner -in-charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, the Officer in charge of South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200, the Officer in charge of South Western Division at 1-784-458-7229, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incidents continue.