SVG born Hubert Thomas awarded Canada Council Arts Molson Prize

Vincentian born Hubert Nigel Thomas emigrated from St Vincent and the Grenadines to Canada in 1968 and is one of two recipients of the Canada Council for the Arts Molson Prizes.

The Canada Council for the Arts Molson Prizes is awarded to two persons – one in the arts and the other in the social sciences and humanities, who have distinguished themselves by their outstanding achievements.

The prizes are intended to encourage ongoing contributions to Canada’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

Thomas is a graduate of Concordia, McGill and Université de Montréal. He taught English and French at the Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal and was later a professor of United States literature at Université Laval.

Thomas is the author of six novels and also a recipient of The Montréal Association of Black Business Persons and Professionals’ Jackie Robinson Professional of the Year Award (2000).

Arts Molson Prizes are administered by the Canada Council in collaboration with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

The winners are chosen by a peer assessment committee, which is appointed jointly by the Canada Council and the SSHRC.