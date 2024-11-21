Ad image
SVG Botanical Garden to Dazzle with Lights: 24 Days to Go

Press Release
  • 24 Days to Go! Nine Nights of Lights 2024

The countdown is on!  In just 24 days, the St. Vincent Botanical Garden will transform into a dazzling wonderland for Nine Nights of Lights! Mark your calendars from December 15th to 23rd, and get ready for 9 magical nights of:

Live Entertainment

Mesmerizing Light Displays

Delicious Treats

Craft Vendors

Special Performances

Nightly Schedule:

Gates open: 6:00 PM

Activities start: 7:00 PM

 Fun and memories await you every single night!

Don’t miss the magic—be part of this unforgettable holiday tradition! Bring your family, friends, and holiday spirit!

