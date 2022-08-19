SVG Boys’ U14 football team wins 3 of 4 games

The National U-14 Boys competed in the Caribbean Football Union’s CFU Boys Challenge Series in the Dominican Republic from Thursday 11th August 2022 – 18th August 2022.

The National U14 Boys Team played a total of four matches in the tournament, coming out second in their group with three wins, one loss, and a goal difference of eight (8).

However, French Guiana topped the group having a superior goal difference of eleven (11).

The boys began their campaign on the 13th of August, with a 3-2 victory over French Guiana. Tyler Lewis, Javier Friday, and Obama Barbour netted for the Vincentians. They then played Bermuda on 15th August resulting in a 1- 0 victory. Joenaldo Payne was the lone goal scorer.

On Wednesday,17th, the Vincentians suffered a 1-2 loss to Barbados, with Joenaldo Payne scoring the lone goal. The team came back with a 7-0 victory against Dominica in their final match in the group on the 18th of August.

Accounting for the goals were Jaymor Williams who scored three, and Malachi Mc Master, Tyler Lewis, Joelando Payne, and Juari Chance who scored a goal each.

French Guiana proceeded to the Cross-Group play-offs, while our team returns home tomorrow, Saturday 20th August 2022

U14 Management Team:

Manager – Mr Ziffie Morgan

Head Coach – Mr Alfred Grant

Assistant Coaches – Hollester Browne, Lamont Hector, Keron Peters, and Ralph Stowe