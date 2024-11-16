SVG Braces for Increased Showers This Weekend

An increase in cloudiness is anticipated within the next 24-48 hours as moisture levels rise across SVG. As Sunday progresses, the possibility for moderate showers and thunderstorm activity increases.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert. These conditions could persist into Monday with a favourable upper level environment forecast. Instability should linger into Tuesday. The SVG Met Services may issue watches/warnings if conditions warrant.

Gentle to moderate (15- 25km/h) east south easterly trades are crossing our islands. Wind speeds should decrease (<15 km/h) along Sunday and on Monday (<10 km/h). Seas are currently slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.0m on western coasts and near 1.8m on eastern coasts.

Marine users should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and for breaking wave action and rip currents near the shoreline. Sea conditions should improve from Monday. In addition, slight concentrations of Saharan dust haze could be noticeable across our islands around Tuesday.