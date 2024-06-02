Moisture continues to converge across our islands and cloudy skies with occasional showers are likely to increase across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon.

Unstable conditions could maintain moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG during Monday and Tuesday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Cloudiness and shower/thunderstorm activity could decrease temporarily during Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze at times. Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) south-easterly wind-flow across our islands could occasionally gust near 40km/h and directions could vary between north-east and east in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m – 1.0m west of our islands and 1.0m – 2.0m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for occasional gusty winds.