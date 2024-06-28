Invest 95-L likely to become tropical storm or depression soon

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor a Tropical Wave with an associated area of low pressure located over the Eastern Atlantic along longitude 38° West, or about 1585 miles (2550 kilometers) east of SVG.

The system continues to show signs of organization, and there is a high chance (90%) of tropical cyclone (Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm) formation later today or on Saturday.

The system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph or 24 to 32 km/h and approach our area around Monday.

Due to the far distance away and uncertainty in model guidance, it is too early to specify where the location of the center of the system will track and magnitude of the associated hazards.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time. However, by Saturday, a Tropical Storm Watch may be issued.

Additionally, SVG will be affected by a tropical wave on Saturday. The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Services is also monitoring a tropical wave located over the far Eastern Atlantic. This system has a low chance (20%) of tropical cyclone formation within the next few days.