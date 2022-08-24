SVG bracing for 3 days of rain from Weather Disturbance

A Flash Flood watch is in effect as a tropical wave is expected to bring three days of rain and possible isolated thunderstorms to St Vincent and the Grenadines starting on Wednesday night.

The tropical wave is associated with a broad area of moisture. Model guidance indicates 3 days of rainfall accumulation of 80mm-100mm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, especially to the north of the mainland.

Thursday: Moderate to heavy showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers, with possible rain by afternoon with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday: Moderate to heavy showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow from the northeast at 10km/h-20 km/h, becoming southeast from Thursday night into Saturday. It is not unlikely for higher wind gusts to take place during pockets of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, the Met Office stated.

Soils are already saturated from the previous rainfall events, therefore a Flash-Flood watch is in effect until 12:00 noon, Thursday 25th August 2022. The flash-flood watch could either be extended or upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.