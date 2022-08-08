On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will begin an 8-day road cleaning programme.

More than 6,000 people will be employed in all fifteen constituencies as part of the island-wide initiative.

There will be 491 gangs and 1,000 jobbers, who will be responsible for cleaning roads and drains and cutting trees.

Over 100 truckers and conductors will also receive contracts.

In this period, BRAGSA urges motorists and pedestrians to take precautions.

BRAGSA and the Ministry of Economic Planning will collaborate on the programme as part of the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme, which falls under the Labour Intensive Temporary Employment Programme.

A total of three (3) million EC dollars is estimated to be spent on the project.