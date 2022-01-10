SVG: COVID Positive Gov’t MP’s Will Vote On 2022 Budget From Home

St Vincent government MP’s who has tested positive for the COVID -19 virus will vote on the 2022 appropriations bill from home.

The island’s Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar and Education Minister Curtis King, both fully vaccinated, has tested positive ahead of the budget debate, which begins this afternoon at 4 pm, Monday, 10 January.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaking on Star FM, said he was also tested; fortunately, he is negative and will get tested every day with the antigen test per the rules of the parliament.

“I suggested to the Speaker of the House because I am not sure if everybody will be there at the time of voting for people to phone in their vote on the appropriations bill. I am talking about members of the house”.

“So Caesar and King must be able to vote even though they cannot come to the house, and anyone else for that matter who contacts COVID”.

“The business of the government must continue”, Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he was advised that both ministers were due to have their COVID booster shot next week.

Gonsalves said the vaccine is still the best medical defence persons can have, along with following the protocols.

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2022 fiscal year were presented in the House of Assembly on (13 December) by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

The Estimates amount to one billion, three hundred and twenty-nine million, three hundred and forty thousand, eight hundred and sixty dollars.

This figure represents a 9.6 percent increase over the approved budget for 2021.

As of 30 September 2021, the total public debt amounted to two billion and eighty-three million, six hundred and seventy-one thousand, two hundred and sixty-five dollars ($2,083,671,265).

This figure is 13.1 percent more than the total disbursed outstanding public debt for the comparative period in 2020.