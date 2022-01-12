SVG BUDGET 2022: More Gov’t Members Contract COVID-19

Seven fully vaccinated St Vincent and the Grenadines government ministers have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday morning (12 January), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves disclosed that Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, Senator Rochard Ballah and Minister Frederick Stephenson has contracted the virus.

Gonsalves said Senator Rochard Ballah has also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday Gonsalves said he was advised that minister Daniel had been affected with a digestion issue.

He also stated on Tuesday that some of the members of his security detail have also contracted the virus.

Gonsalves speaking on Wednesday in the house told the speaker it is difficult to speak with a mask to which the speaker replied ‘it is even more difficult to be on a respirator.

The budget debate which was suspended on Tuesday continues in the house of assembly today (Wednesday 12 January).