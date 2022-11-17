SVG Bureau of Standards introduces three new standard categories

SVG BUREAU OF STANDARDS DECLARES ONE HUNDRED NATIONAL STANDARDS

The declaration of three new categories of standards from the Bureau of Standards have now increased the number of national standards in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to just over one hundred.

This accomplishment came after a collective effort among stakeholders within the Tourism and hospitality industries and the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, which saw the creation of national standards for sites and attractions, spa and wellness and vending of tourism craft and merchandise. A ceremony to launch these standards was held at the Sunset Shores Hotel on Tuesday 15th November 2022.

Speaking at the launching, Executive Director of the SVG Bureau of Standards, Ezra Ledger said the new standards have been declared national documents. Ledger added that it is the hope of the Bureau that various entities and organisations will use the standards as benchmarks to improve the quality of life for Vincentians and the tourism experience. Ledger expressed pride and elation on the attainment of over one hundred documented standards.

Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation Sustainable Development and Culture, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Resa Noel – McBarnett, commended the National Technical Committee for the development of these new standards which showcases an all inclusive approach, through the contribution of relevant stakeholders. McBarnett added that the Ministry of Tourism continues to be steadfast in its commitment to the improving the tourism sector and encouraged all owners and managers within the industry to get on board and register to obtain their license in their respective fields.

Chairperson of the National Standards Council (NSC), Dr. Jean Saville Cummings stressed that the targeted engagement of stakeholders is essential in governing regulations and standards. Cummings cited the statistics of tourists arrivals by cruise which is on a positive trajectory, noting that it is an important milestone in the country’s post Covid-19 and Volcanic recovery. The NSC Chairperson further stated that standards are of importance even more so, due to the expansion of airlift and hotel capacities here.

Director of National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Andrew Lockhart emphasized that it is important to employ these standards in the various fields of the Tourism and recreational sectors, ensuring that “St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains at the forefront of an emerging Tourism destination.”

Members of the National Technical Committee, were recognised for their commitment and contribution to this achievement and were all at hand to receive tokens of appreciation from the SVG Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Authority. The standards are all in keeping with the International Organisation for Standardisation.

Source : API