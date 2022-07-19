SVG calls on Canadians

With Air Canada service resuming in November, representatives from St. Vincent and the Grenadines were in Toronto yesterday to ensure the Caribbean gem made up of 32 islands and cays was top of mind.

“We thought that we’d do something like this to announce that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not gone anywhere,” said Glen Beache, CEO of St. Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority, addressing those gathered at Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown. “The diversity is beyond belief. We have a little bit of everything for everyone. Thirty-two islands and cays of which St. Vincent is a volcanic island so black-sand beaches. On a sunny day, the waters of a black sand beach are clearer than that of a white-sand beach.”

Although Canadians are currently able to visit via a connecting flight, non-stop Air Canada lift will take off on a weekly basis in November before moving up to twice weekly service for the winter season in December.

“The Canadian market is extremely important. Prior to COVID, the Canadian market was poised to make a big leap,” Shelley John, Director of Sales – Canada for Discover SVG, told PressToday. “For the first time we had just hit 10,000 visitors from Canada and that winter was going to be wonderful so we’re really hoping to move back to those numbers again.”

Beache also highlighted some of the projects in the pipeline, such as the highly anticipated Beaches St. Vincent, which “will become the flagship property for the brand.”

“The Beaches Resort, at the end of the first phase, will be 350 rooms,” he notes. “The great thing about this property is it’s right by the sea but it has a river running through it so they’ve taken advantage of the river. Some of the bungalows are going to be hanging over the river. It’s something unique and I can’t wait for it to be done.”

Contracts have also been signed for the 250-Marriott Mt. Wynne Resort, the first Marriott branded property in the destination on St. Vincent, and development is underway for Royal Mill, which will have 150 rooms. The 18-room Grand View Beach Hotel has also undergone a massive renovation.