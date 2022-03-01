SVG CARICOM heads of government delegation visits Dangriga

The Deputy Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines led a delegation to visit Dangriga the Garifuna Community in Belize.

On Monday 28th, February 2022 the Hon. Montgomery Daniel and Hon Saboto Caesar took the opportunity while in Belize to meet with several leaders in the Garifuna Community.

They also visited the Gulisi Community Primary School, the Gulisi Garifuna museum, the Studio of Pen Cayetano musician and visual artist, and the creator of the Turtle Shell Band and Punta Rock.

The team experienced indigenous Garifuna food, dance, and language. Both Minister Daniel and Caesar are parliamentary representatives of constituencies with extremely strong Garifuna heritage.