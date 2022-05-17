SVG CARIFTA athletes receive cash prizes of $1000 and $500

The good performances of this country’s athletes in the recently held CARIFTA games in Jamaica were recognized at a cocktail held at the Prime Minister’s Residence Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

Athletes who brought home silver and bronze medals were presented with a cash prize of 1000 dollars while the rest of the team members who participated received 500 dollars.

Giving the feature address Prime Minister Dr the Hon Ralph Gonsalves said the government is committed to the development of the youth through sports, which is seen through the investment made in creating sporting facilities nationwide.

Dr Gonsalves called upon young people to use the power of their youth to excel.

Also giving remarks at the event was the Minister of Sports the Hon. Frederick Stephenson praise the athletes for their performances and thanked the coaches and parents who assisted the young athletes to prepare for the games.

The Minister of Education the Hon. Curtis King also praised the young athletes for their performances. He encouraged young athletes to balance their academic pursuits with their sporting activities.