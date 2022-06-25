SVG charged with championing the cause of SIDS within Commonwealth

St Vincent and the Grenadines is among 11 countries charged with the responsibility of championing the cause of Small Island Developing States within the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, June 22, the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting on Small Island Developing States was co-chaired by Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King and Hon Mr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Rwanda.

It was attended by 45 Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Commonwealth and discussed challenges facing small states. heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic ramifications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The UN-Commonwealth Advocacy Strategy was launched where Small states can collectively develop policies to build resilience in the face of global external shocks and issues of Climate Change.

The Commonwealth Small States Advocacy Champions also include Seychelles, Botswana, Guyana, The Maldives, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, The Kingdom of Eswatini, The UK, Canada and New Zealand.

