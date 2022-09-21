(7) schools in SVG receive assistance from local charity for school feeding

Seven (7) schools received grants towards their school feeding programmes through a local charity organisation MRI6. The grant amounts to $36, 120 and contributions vary from 2-thousand to 5-thousand dollars to the individual schools.

The seven schools include the Georgetown Secondary School, the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia, St. Vincent Girls High School, Bequia Community High School, Buccament Bay Secondary, Intermediate High School, Union Island Secondary school as well as Student Support Services within the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on behalf of the principals, principal of the Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia, Curtis Greaves said they are grateful for the assistance to help vulnerable students. Greaves added that there are cases where students attend school without meals and this funding would assist tremendously with helping the students.

Representing MRI6 was Keith Boyea and Andre Iton. Iton said the organisation was moved to extend its services towards the community and a number of groups and agencies have benefited. Keith Boyea handed over the cheques to the principals of the schools on behalf of the organisation.

The handing over ceremony took place earlier today September 21, at the National Library Conference room.

MRI6 is a non-profit organisation that began in 2009, they host fundraising activities and the proceeds go towards community needs. The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, the Special Olympics, the Society of and for the Blind and the St Vincent Girls’ High School have been recipients of their support.