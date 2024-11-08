SVG Christian Council calls for action beyond prayer as crime surges

Press Release from the SVG Christian Council

It is a matter of deep concern that crime and violence has been on the rise in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As a Christian Council, we share in the grief and sorrow of those affected by this troubling trend.

While we continue to lift our prayers and offer heartfelt homilies, we recognize the urgent need for action that goes beyond spiritual reflection.

The Holy Scriptures remind us that God created humanity in His image, bestowing upon us a dignity that is sacred and inviolable. This dignity is nurtured within the family, the church, and the wider community. Crime and violence seriously erodes this dignity, which then undermines the very foundation of our society.

Our Christian society must therefore respond to the ultimate commandment of God to “Love one another as I have Loved you” (John 13:34) and work together to stop the spread of crime and violence in our beloved nation. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Love does no harm to a neighbour” (Romans 13:10).

The Christian Council will engage various stakeholders and work with them to address this crisis. Guided by the teachings of Jesus, we seek to promote peace, justice, and reconciliation within our communities. Let us therefore work together to build a society that reflects the love and compassion of a faithful God.